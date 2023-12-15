Christmas extravaganza in EXUMA as DPM Chester and Cecilia Cooper brought the spirit of the holidays to residents…

Hundreds of residents gathered as Team Cooper delivered holiday cheer.

EXUMA| It was a Christmas extravaganza on Saturday as Team Cooper pulled out all the stops for a kids Christmas party.

Boys and girls from throughout Exuma got presents, food, and more.

There were games, specialty events, and more.

It was a treat for the grown folks who are still young at heart too!

Thanks to Mrs. Cecillia Cooper for doing this now for 8 years consistently and ensuring that every child in Exuma, Exuma Cays, Ragged Island gets a gift for Christmas.

Thanks to all of the amazing volunteers. #ExumaStrong