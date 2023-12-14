Beautiful Christmas Lighting themes by Island Pearls International come to ABACO…

NASSAU| The spirit of the holidays has come to the community of Abaco thanks to Island Pearls International. The group engaged the talents of locals on Abaco to arrange beautiful Christmas themes for the island.

Island Pearls is responsible for many of the Christmas lighting themes across New Providence at Pompey, Arawak Cay, and West Bay Street. The company also engaged the services of several students to develop the meet-and-greet themes.

The Abaco theme has become a huge attraction for locals and guests to the island now open at the Government Complex in Marsh Harbour.