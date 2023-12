Revy KING [L] and Rick [R] were victims in that double homicide in Yellow Elder this afternoon.

BP Breaking| POLICE opened a double homicide investigation this afternoon unfolding right now at Nicholas Court, Yellow Elder Gardens.

The men Revy KING [L] and Rick [R] were shot and killed by a gunman. We don’t know if they were on bail.

A killing has not occurred in the country for over two weeks now.

This latest incident records the 98th homicide incident of the year.

