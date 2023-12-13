A HOUSE ON FIRE!

Could Flo Fruit Stand fire be arson?

Dear Editor,

Let’s not pretend. This is no time for euphemisms.

Regrettably, the Free National Movement (FNM) seems to be imploding. The party is in a continuous state of flux.

There is no other way to describe it.

The only period of stability the party enjoyed was when it was led by former prime minister Hubert Ingraham for 15 non-consecutive years.

Party faithfuls and other diehards prided themselves on the fact that the FNM was born out of controversy. That line of argument was applicable back in 1972, but has long run its course.

The degree of plotting, backstabbing, name-calling, and outright hostility by the principle players or their surrogates have given dysfunction a new meaning.

There are grown men (mainly) within the party, who are blinded by their own fragile egos, with a highly-inflated opinion of themselves, behaving like children.

There seems to be no shortage of actors with selfish motives, who will stop at nothing in order to achieve their narrow personal ambitions, even if it means destroying the party.

There are any number of political proxies, surrogates, or minions in the various camps who are hell-bent on carrying out the wishes of certain elements within the party.

What they fail to realize (or maybe they do) is that the party cannot hope to attract swing or undecided voters if it continues on its present course.

Also, the odium and rank hostility is a turnoff to the rank and file members within the organization.

It might be too late to recover from this state of political wreck in time for the next general election, no matter who emerges leader whenever the next convention is called because deep political wounds take years to heal, if they ever do.

Some players are clinging to diminishing hope, wondering what might have been or what could have been.

Selfishness, self-aggrandizement, and narrow personal ambitions, which are a fatal combination, must be put aside for the sake of the party.

This is like a cancer which must be rooted out if the party is to endure.

Stubborn pride diminishes a man. Your actions and behavior, gentlemen, amount to political suicide.

Sincerely,

– Zephaniah Burrows