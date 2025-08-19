JITNEY DRIVER STABBED IN THE NECK, THREE OTHERS INJURED 

file photo.

NASSAU| Police are investigating a stabbing incident that #has resulted in a 60-year-old jitney driver being

hospitalized. Shortly before 10:00 a.m. a male presented himself to Criminal Investigation Department on University Drive and reported being stabbed by an unknown male in the area of Farrington Road.

The victim stated that while he was sitting on his jitney in the area of Farrington Road collecting

passengers, an unknown male boarded the jitney and asked him for money. He informed the male

that he didn’t have any, and it was at this point the male produced a sharp object and stabbed him to the neck before making good his escape. A female was also assaulted during his escape.

The victim then drove to C.I.D. and requested police assistance. Emergency Medical Services

responded on scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where he was last listed in serious condition.

A short time later, police arrested a 39-year-old male in reference to this incident in the area of Horseshoe Drive. This male is also assisting police with the investigation into two stabbings that occurred yesterday and early this morning on University Drive and College Avenue that has resulted in two males being hospitalized.

Investigations continue into both of these matters.