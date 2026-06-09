Man Accused Of Using Fake Letter From Cabinet Minister To Scam Woman Of Nearly $10K

Magistrate Court

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A man accused of conning a woman out of nearly $10,000 by using a fake letter from a cabinet minister, is behind bars pending a bail hearing.

Prosecutors say a woman seeking to fast-track her home application gave 27-year-old Nathan Bain just over $9,600 dollars on May 19th, after he allegedly gave her a letter from Minister of Housing Keith Bell.

Bain denied charges of possession of a false document, uttering a false document, fraud by false pretenses and money laundering at his arraignment before Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly-Burrows.

He returns to court on Thursday for a bail hearing.