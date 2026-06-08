Prime Minister Davis Joins DPM Cooper to Mark Two Million Breakfasts Served in Primary School

NASSAU| The Office of the Prime Minister advises that Prime Minister the Hon. Philip Edward Davis KC, MP today joined the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Science and Technology, the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, at Claridge Primary School to mark a major achievement in the National School Breakfast Programme: two million breakfasts served to primary school students across The Bahamas.

This is a proud day for our children, our schools, and our country.

The National School Breakfast Programme was designed to meet the need of helping children start the school day fed, focused, and ready to learn.

Prime Minister Davis said the milestone speaks to the government’s duty to stand with families and invest in children from the earliest years.

“When a child is hungry, learning becomes harder,” the Prime Minister said. “This programme gives our children a better start to the school day. It helps parents. It helps teachers. Most of all, it helps our students walk into the classroom ready to learn.”

The Prime Minister commended Deputy Prime Minister Cooper and the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology for their work in expanding and strengthening the programme in primary schools.

He said the achievement of two million breakfasts served shows what steady, practical government action can mean in the lives of Bahamian families.

The Prime Minister also thanked principals, teachers, school staff, vendors, ministry officers, and all partners who have helped deliver the programme across the country.

The Davis administration remains committed to supporting families, strengthening education, and giving every Bahamian child a fair start.