Man charged with four-year-old boy’s murder

Shanton Munroe and young Kenton Seymour jr

Nassau| A man accused of killing a toddler while shooting at someone else has been denied bail.

Shanton Munroe, whose street name is Scum Dum, faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life in relation to the July 26 incident.

Prosecutors say that Munroe shot up a car while chasing Deshano Joseph along Fleming Street.

Tragically, Kenton Seymour Jr, whose parents were taking him for ice cream, was fatally wounded.

Munroe is charged with little Kenton’s murder. He’s also charged with the attempted murders of the child’s parents Kenton Seymour Sr and Norma Smith and the attempted murder of Joseph.

Additionally, Munroe is accused of having a firearm to endanger the lives of Seymour, Smith and Joseph.

Munroe didn’t have to plead to the charges at his appearance before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt. He returns to court on December 7.