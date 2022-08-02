17-year-old Malik Miller found dead in waters of Holmes Rock GB…

23 die in drowning deaths in just over a week in the Bahamas!

17-year-old Malik Miller

NASSAU| Breaking news coming into Bahamas Press right now from the Holmes Rock community of West Grand Bahama Island confirms the body of that missing 17-year-old Malik Miller has been found.

The teen was out enjoying a beach fun day in the area with classmates on Emancipation Day when he went missing while swimming with friends.

This drowning incident records the 6th in five days and the 23rd individual to die in waters in just over a week.

Just this evening police found the body of a child in waters near the golf course in Yellow Elder. This is sad and we must pray!

Pray for all the families involved and that their souls rest in peace!