The Office of the Governor-General has announced that His Excellency The Most

Honourable Sir Cornelius A. Smith, O.N., GCMG, Governor-General, Commonwealth of The Bahamas continues was tested Positive for Covid-19.

In accordance with the provision of Section 34 (1) (b) of The Constitution, The Honourable Cynthia Alexandria Pratt, C.D., JP, has been duly appointed as Deputy to the Governor-General.

Date: 1st August, 2022