Man on bail for murder shot and killed on Sixth Street and Poincianna AVE …

file photo

NASSAU| Police are investigating a shooting incident that has resulted in the death of a male.

The incident reportedly occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday 29th October 2022 at Sixth Street and Poinciana Avenue.

Preliminary reports indicate the deceased was standing in the area of Sixth Street when two male occupants exited a small silver Japanese vehicle and discharged multiple shots in his direction.

He was shot multiple times about the body; EMS personnel responded to the scene and reported no vital signs of life.

The deceased was electronically monitored by order of the courts for a Homicide.

Police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public, especially residents of Sixth Street, who may have information that can assist police with their investigation into this matter to contact police at 911/919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2 or

CRIMESTOPPERS @ 328-TIPS.