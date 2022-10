Shark attack victim.

CAT island| A young driver on Cat Island had to be airlifted into capital on Friday after he was attack by a shark.

The young diver suffer huge bite marks along his ribcage (stomach and back).

He clearly has a story to tell and plenty to Thank God for. He wiĺl recover.

In September Pennsylvania Gannon University employee Caroline DiPlacido lost her life following a cruiseship booked snorkeling event near Green Cay. She died while returning from the trip.

We report yinner decide!