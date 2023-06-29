Michael Bethel passes at 71…

Michael Bethel

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing earlier today of Mr Michael Bethel from Bethel’s Funeral Home. He was 71-years-old.

He was the son of the late Marcus and Jeane Bethel. Bahamas Press is sending our condolences to the entire Bethel family in this time of loss.

May his soul rest in peace.

Sidney Young passes at 68…

Young

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Wemyss Bight South Eleuthera resident Mr Sidney Young. He passed away in hospital on Wednesday following a minor surgery.

He leaves behind his wife Sandra Young and three children. May he rest in peace.

Steve Forbes passes in Grand Bahama Traffic Fatality…

Steve Forbes

Bahamas Press is reporting the passing of Steve Forbes of Freeport Grand Bahama who was involved in a traffic fatality this morning. He later succumbed in hospital to his injuries. May he rest in peace.