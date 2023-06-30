Andros woman who molested a 13-year-old child released back into the wild on $5,000 bail…

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A woman accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old schoolboy has been released back into the wild on $5,000 bail.

As a condition of her bail, 36-year-old Raquel Williamson is forbidden from having contact with the prosecution’s witnesses.

She also has to sign in at the Mangrove Cay Police Station on Mondays and Saturdays before 6 p.m.

Prosecutors allege that Williamson had sex with a 13-year-old boy on May 26.

The child could not consent to the act because he is under 16. She’s also accused of indecently assaulting the child between April 23 and May 6 of this year.

BAHAMAS Press is calling for the establisment of a Sexual Offender’s Register to protect the Churrin Dem!

We report yinner decide!