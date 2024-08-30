Some 11 Bahamians in Cuba for Critical Eye Care in Cuba…

NASSAU| The Ministry of Health & Wellness is pleased to announce the departure of Cohort 11 of the Cuban Eye Mission Initiative. In this cohort, 27 Bahamians travelled to Cuba to receive critical eye care services, including surgeries and other treatments, as part of our ongoing efforts to improve eye health across the nation.

Since October 2023, the Eye Care Center has facilitated vision healthcare to approximately 1,150 individuals as part of this ongoing initiative. By the end of June 2024, 287 Bahamian had undergone successful surgeries in Cuba. Last week, 46 participants from the 10th cohort traveled to Cuba, where 44 received life-changing surgical procedures. These achievements highlight the continued success of the Cuban Eye Mission, a collaborative effort between The Bahamas and Cuba, aimed at providing accessible, high-quality eye care to Bahamians.

The Ministry also takes this opportunity to encourage all Bahamians to prioritize their eye health. Along with wearing protective eyewear and managing health conditions, regular ey exams are essential for early detection of conditions that can lead to vision loss. Maintaining good eye health is crucial for overall well-being, allowing individuals to lead productive an fulfilling lives.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness extends its gratitude to the Government of Cuba for the continued support and partnership. The Ministry also extends appreciation to the Public Hospitals Authority, healthcare professionals and administrators, the volunteers, and stakeholders involved in the Cuban Mission Eye Program for their dedication and professionalism.