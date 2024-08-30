Nearly 40,000 people died home alone in Japan this year, report says

Japanese citizens are dying alone.

JAPAN| Almost 40,000 people died alone in their homes in Japan during the first half of 2024, a report by the country’s police shows.

Of that number, nearly 4,000 people were discovered more than a month after they died, and 130 bodies went unmissed for a year before they were found, according to the National Police Agency.

Japan currently has the world’s oldest population, according to the United Nations.

The agency hopes its report will shed light on the country’s growing issue of vast numbers of its aging population who live, and die, alone.