Police captured Jamaican National in murder of 32-year-old James Sands on Bimini…

BIMINI| Bahamian police following a tip have now located that Jamaican National wanted for the murder of 32-year-old James Sands, who was formerly a resident of Abaco.

From August 15th Shandae Anthony “Sean” Brown, 28, a Jamaican was wanted for the homicide at Fisherman’s Village Marina in North Biminiwas hiding on the island evading authorities.

Well police arrived in Bimini on Friday afternoon and found Brown hiding in the Coca Plum Club building in Alice Town near the old Chalk’s Airline area.

Brown was flown out of the island to be processed

