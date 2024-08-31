Church of God members celebrating the end of Johnson era….and welcoming Bishop-elect Smith…

file photo

Nassau| Church of God members are excited that the leadership of the church will change this Sunday and expect progress moving forward.

The outgoing leader is described as the worst Administrative Bishop ever and many are happy to see that the “Johnson era” is finally done with and hope to never see another one again.

Bishop Joseph Smith, who has proven to be the best alternative and definitely a better leader than his predecessor, has a lot of cleaning up to do especially as it relates to church finances.

Our sources at RBC have told us that the church’s bank account is at a dismal level and needs quick resuscitation.

Additionally, there have been a great loss of membership over the last 5 years. In fact, this is the lowest membership that the Church of God has ever seen with even bishops and pastors left discouraged.

The members of the Church of God are ready for a complete 180 degree change and demonstrated how they felt to the outgoing Bishop by a poor showing at his farewell banquet. Many members failed to show up at the banquet itself.

Many were shocked to see the poor presentation at the banquet as no decorations or festive ambience was contemplated. More embarrassing, the food was said to be so horrible that the few patrons who did attend didn’t even touch it. To make matters worse, many patrons couldn’t even eat if they wanted to as the bad food ran out….what a mess!!!!

We are praying for Bishop Joseph Smith and praying that he can turn his church around with his administrative team. We are wishing him all the best as we feel that he is the Best man for the job right now!!!!!

We report yinner decide!