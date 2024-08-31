Former PM organizes to take control of the FNM via Parliament as MPs join Minnis in a shocking turn of events…

PM Davis set to fire his first Cabinet Minister – WELCOME TO ELECTION SEASON 2026….

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard and Former PM Hubert Minnis.

PM Davis

NASSAU| While Michael “Waterboy” Pintard continues to serve in his work for the Grand Bahama Port Authority, Bahamas Press is learning tonight a shocking surprise is coming for the Leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition.

Sources deep in the know tell us former PM Hubert Minnis is set to take hold of the FNM via the Parliament. Our source tells us Minnis is moving through the party rank and file speaking with key stakeholders as he positions his grip to command the opposition. Here’s what we know!

The FNM current leader has failed to ratify any candidates for the upcoming General Elections, warning that no sitting member will be guaranteed a nomination as a standard bearer for the FNM.

Kwasi Thompson, Iram Lewis, Adrian Gibson, Hubert Minnis and deputy leader Shanendor Cartwright are expected to give up their nominations for new blood. We understand even Adrian White, the sitting MP for St Anne’s, will not be spared by the GBPA Waterboy Pintard.

The decision has forced the Parliamentary Caucus to look cockeyed at Pintard and sound a loud AMEN that it’s time to remove him as Opposition Leader before MPs are axed from the candidates list.

Meanwhile on the PLP side Prime Minister Philip ‘BRAVE’ Davis KC has already sounded a stern warning to MPs that the Party has entered the General Election WATCH SEASON.

Davis met with MPs across the party caucus warning them to shape up and put on their campaign shoes. Davis will be ready months before the 2026 General Elections with middle 2025 as a starting point for full campaign mode. From what we hear, he is already meeting one on one with generals of across the party; spending several days on Grand Bahama this week.

Even BP’s Iron Dome Election WATCH Machine is getting ready to monitor the ground across the Bahamas. We can tell yinner Davis is getting ready to ax his first Cabinet Minister. From the looks of things, that MP will not be making it back to the 2026 class.

And don’t ask BP who it is … the next time you see Cabinet Meeting just look to see who fails to show up in the room. THAT IS THE MINISTER!

