Two traffic fatalities in the capital this Sunday…

NASSAU| As almost every week now another motorcyclist dies on the streets of the country.

Police tell us a biker crashed and died on Prince Charles Drive after a Chevy SUV was driving east on the highway, and was turning onto College Gardens Road, when out of nowhere the forty-something year male driving an old black and blue Yamaha motorcyclist came out of nowhere slammed into the SUV. The biker sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This is the second traffic fatality for the day. Around 4:30am a black Dodge Ram was traveling south on New Providence Highway, while the driver of a silver Ford Edge was traveling north along the same corridor when their vehicles collided.

The front seat passenger of the Ford was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be removed using the Jaws of Life.

He was examined by Emergency Medical Services personnel who pronounced him dead.

The driver was taken to the hospital due to serious injuries to both his upper and lower body. He is currently listed in stable condition.

