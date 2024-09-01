PM Davis remembers the victims of Hurricane Dorian…

PM Davis meeting with victims following the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

STATEMENT: Five years ago, our lives were forever changed by Hurricane Dorian. Ann and I remember those days vividly—the fear, the heartbreak, and the unimaginable loss that so many Bahamian families endured. Our hearts broke alongside yours, and we still carry the weight of that sorrow.

But in the midst of that tragedy, we also saw something extraordinary. The way our people came together, supporting one another with love and compassion, was a powerful reminder of what it means to be Bahamian. We witnessed neighbors helping neighbors, communities lifting each other up, and a resilience that filled us with immense pride.

As we mark this anniversary, Ann and I want to extend our deepest sympathies to those who lost loved ones and to those who continue to bear the scars of that day. Please know that you are always in our thoughts and prayers. The strength you have shown over these years inspires us every day, and we are grateful to be part of such a remarkable community.

Today, we stand with you in remembrance and in solidarity. Let us honor the memories of those we lost by continuing to show the love, kindness, and unity that have carried us through. Together, we remain strong, and together, we will continue to support and uplift each other, just as we have since that fateful day.