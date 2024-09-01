Expanding Capacity: PHA Commissions Rand Memorial Hospital’s New Modular Units

PHA PHOTO

NASSAU| Highlighting a continued commitment to the expansion and upgrading of public hospital facilities, a significant transformation is taking shape at Rand Memorial Hospital. On Thursday, 28 August 2024, the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) commissioned two innovative prefabricated modular units aimed at bolstering the hospital’s capacity to provide quality healthcare services to the residents of the Northern Bahamas.

A Dual Purpose: Special Pathogen Unit and Rehabilitation Services

The first of these units, a Special Pathogen Unit (SPU), stretches across 4,712 square feet and is designed with versatility in mind. It accommodates fifteen (15) beds for male, female, and pediatric patients, complete with essential medical infrastructure. Equipped with medical gas and vacuum systems, dialysis facilities, and air scrubbers, the SPU is prepared to manage infectious diseases while maintaining a safe environment for both patients and staff.

The SPU’s role extends beyond just infection control. As Rand Memorial undergoes renovations, this unit will temporarily serve as an Accident & Emergency (A&E) relocation space, ensuring that critical care remains uninterrupted. The thoughtful design includes a nurses’ corridor, private bathrooms, and ADA-compliant pathways, reflecting a commitment to both functionality and accessibility for persons with disabilities.

“Today is a momentous occasion for Rand Memorial Hospital and the residents of Grand Bahama who rely on this institution for their healthcare needs. The commissioning of these modular units significantly boosts the hospital’s capacity to meet the demands and challenges of 21st-century healthcare,” stated Dr. Aubynette P. Rolle, PHA’s Managing Director, during the official ribbon-cutting ceremony. “The PHA is actively pursuing phased improvements across our institutions, and the introduction of our Special Pathogen Unit and Rehabilitation Services Unit marks a major step forward in our mission to enhance our facilities and services.”

A Focus on Rehabilitation

Alongside the SPU, a Rehabilitation Services unit has also been completed. Spanning 1,792 square feet, this space features two treatment rooms, an office, and a full-scale gym, all designed to facilitate recovery and rehabilitation for patients. The unit’s design also includes a reception area and staff lounge, providing a welcoming environment for both patients and healthcare professionals.

“We are pleased to offer essential services in Physiotherapy and Recreational Therapy to support the health and well-being of the Grand Bahama community,” notes Director of Rehabilitation Services, Ms. Heather Hanlan. “We are excited about the future and are committed to expanding our services to include a wider range of rehabilitation options. Our goal is to provide comprehensive, high-quality care to the people of Grand Bahama, ensuring they have access to the best possible rehabilitation services close to home.”

A Commitment to Community Health

“The commissioning of these modular units is more than just an expansion of our facilities; it’s a promise to our community,” says PHA Deputy Chairman, Mrs. Annischka Holmes Moncur. “In a time when healthcare needs are evolving, and the demands on our hospital facilities are increasing, we are dedicated to ensuring that our services are not only accessible but also of the highest standard.”

As the PHA continues to invest in healthcare infrastructure, the impact of these new units is expected to resonate throughout the community, providing enhanced care and support for those who need it most today and for decades to come.