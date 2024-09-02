Three Christie boys die in Traffic Fatality on Milo Butler Highway… One a BTC Employee…

FIVE DIE IN TRAFFIC FATALITIES IN JUST 24 HOURS ON NEW PROVIDENCE … and 6 road deaths in seven days!

Philip M and Dcaprio Christie along with another brother lost their lives in a fatal traffic accident.

NASSAU| A mother is in deep mourning this morning after getting the news of the death of her three sons on a highway in New Providence.

Bahamas Press is learning Dcaprio and Philip M Christie jr, 23 and 24, lost their lives tragically while traveling on the northbound lane of the Milo Butler Highway around 2am Monday morning. Dcaprio was employed at BTC.

Police tell us the boys were driving in their metallic gray Honda Pilot vehicle which veered off the highway hitting a tree and flipping over off the road. Both brothers were trapped inside the driver and front passenger seats of the vehicle but they were both knocked unconscious and unresponsive following the crash. They both died on the scene.

A third brother D’Angelo Christie, 20, travelled in the back seat of the vehicle. He had to be rescued by the jaws of life. He was taken to hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. He had suffering extensive bodily damages following the crash.

This latest fatality incident records the fifth traffic fatality victim on the streets of New Providence in less than 24-hours. And the 6th on the streets of the country in one week.

Bahamas Press is warning residents to reduce speed when operating a motor vehicle. We advise the motoring public exercise a high degree of caution when using the roadways of the country! Do not drink and drive. Do not text and drive. Drive to arrive alive.

We report yinner decide!