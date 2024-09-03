Statement from the Minister of Energy and Transport, Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis urging greater caution on our streets

FILE PHOTO.

STATEMENT: In the last 72 hours, 3 traffic fatalities were recorded in The Bahamas.

One of the recent victims was Philip Christie – a promising young craftsman apprentice of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), who worked at the Clifton Pier Power Station.

Christie represented the future our nation. He was poised to make a valuabl contribution to our energy sector.

I extend my deepest sympathy to all families who have lost loved ones in traffic accidents throughout The Bahamas.

Unfortunately, the number of traffic fatalities recorded so far for 2024 is 53 – an increase compared to 2023. Of the fatalities reported, most were males – with over 60% of the victims being under the age of 46.

Approximately, 77% of reported fatal traffic accidents occurred between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. – with most of them occurring on Sundays and Mondays.

Our nation cannot continue to lose so many of its citizens in traffic accidents. The pain on families and communities is immeasurable.