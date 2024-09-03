Statement from The DRM Authority on Abaco Hurricane Shelter Construction Site Roof Trusses Incident

ABACO HURRICANE SHELTER.

Nassau, Bahamas [September 1, 2024] – The Disaster Risk Management Authority (DRM) is aware of the incident involving the partial collapse of the roof trusses at the hurricane shelter under construction in Abaco. Between the night of August 31st and the early morning of September 1st, 2024, approximately 50% of the trusses in the middle bay of the structure collapsed.

First, we are relieved to report that no one was inside the building at the time of the incident, and there were no injuries. Safety remains our top priority.

We cannot confirm the exact cause of the incident at this time. However, we are in close communication with the contractor, Wilkem Solutions, and the project manager, Chris Symonette & Associates, who have oversight of the construction site and are assessing the matter.

A team of engineers accompanied by representatives from the DRM Authority will fly to Abaco to conduct a detailed site inspection. The engineers will inspect the trusses individually to determine the extent of the damage. A full assessment will be conducted to evaluate the incident and decide the necessary remediation efforts.

Regardless of this setback, the contractor remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering a state-of the-art, purpose-built hurricane shelter for the residents of Abaco.

This shelter is designed to withstand Category 5 winds, and The DRM Authority does not take this responsibility lightly. We will continue to drive efforts for a shelter where Abaconians can feel safe in the strongest of storms and will not accept anything less than best practices.

The DRM Authority will provide updates as more information becomes available.