Historic French church ravaged by fire

Le Monde with AFP

FRANCE| Early in the morning on Monday, September 2, a fire broke out in the 19th-century church in the northern French town of Saint-Omer. No-one was hurt, but the church’s steeple has collapsed.

A major fire broke out at a historic church in northern France early on Monday, September 2, with its bell tower collapsing as a result of the blaze, officials said.

At around 4:30 am, a fire broke out in the Church of the Immaculate Conception in the northern town of Saint-Omer.

Thanks to the efforts of 90 firefighters the fire was contained by Monday morning, but the church steeple had collapsed, a representative of the prefecture told Agence France-Presse (AFP). No one was injured, but around 50 residents living nearby were evacuated as a precaution, officials said.

“My thoughts are with the Catholics and the people of Saint-Omer,” Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said on X. “An investigation is under way to determine the exact cause of the fire,” he added.

The church, which features neo-Gothic furnishings, was unveiled in 1859. It was restored and reopened in 2018.