OPM security shot dead at Windsor Place Road off Soldier Road….

BP is learning victim is Valentino Bowe

Scenes of the 85th homicide.

NASSAU| Police reported the 85th homicide last evening. It claimed the life of an OPM building security officer and some believe it was a case of mistaken identity.

Police reported that around 9:20, officers said that they received calls from worried residents about a shooting on Windsor Place Road, near Soldier Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers say they discovered three wounded men, one of whom had already succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased victim in this latest incident we can confirm is OPM Security Officer Valentino Bowe.

Bowe is described as a well mannered, well loved and respected employee who treated everyone with respect. Most witnessing the incident say Bowe was the victim of a mistaken identity and may have surrounded himself with some unsavoury characters at the time of this attack.

Meanwhile we ga say it again – THERE MUST BE A HIGH LEVEL OF BACKGROUND SCREENING OF PERSONS WORKING AT OPM! AND WE GA REPEAT IT UNTIL IT IS DONE! The PM office is not a ground for criminality and we call on the powers that be to engage the services of a proper security talent to deliver order to that highly sensitive public office.

The two other victims were taken to hospital.

We report yinner decide!