Archbishop Patrick Pinder set to axe Grand Bahama “DUTTY” ROGUE PRIEST following BP’s dangerous report…

Archbishop Patrick Pinder

NASSAU| A senior cleric “juicin” two gals and breaking up their relationships on Grand Bahama Island has now been caught up in another scandal with His GRACE DECENT ARCHBISHOP Patrick Pinder ordering a deep investigation into the wicked priest.

Bahamas Press goes deeper into the investigations now unfolding on Grand Bahama Island. We hope the powers of the church rescue the victims from the rogue priest who has used his powers of influence to lure victims into darkness.

Now, we ain’t calling his name yet, but we ga tell ya sources deep inside the parish and Archbishop Pinder’s office confirms the details are serious.

In one case the Priest lured his lover into the holy place for exercises of fun and frolic, whip cream sessions (RIGHT ON THE CHURCH PROPERTY)! WHAT IS THIS?

In other communications now before the investigative team, the “DUTTY” Priest records one of the victims and sends a message telling her that his genitals are erect (Now yinner know BP is being discrete here) while in service.

Archbishop Pinder is livid at the behavior of someone whom he deeply believed had changed his vulgar habits and presented himself as a reformed and changed man. THIS IS NOT THE CASE!

The rogue priest’s last episode was so terrible that it led to the death of a woman who is believed to have committed suicide by fire! Many a yinner forget this!

From the visuals now in possession of the media (WUTLESS DEM), all we say to DECENT Archbishop Pinder is this: PLEASE FIX THIS PLEASE!

To cover up his DUTTY bedroom tracks, the rogue priest has begun a serious exercise of victimization. I want him ta try THAT with BP!

We report yinner decide!