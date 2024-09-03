Officials tour Celebration Key site, Grand Bahama by PM DAVIS

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey helps lead the tour as PM Davis and DPM Cooper inspects project.

GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas — Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Tourism, the Hon. Chester Cooper, visited the site that is to be Carnival Cruise Line’s exclusive cruise port destination, Celebration Key, for a first-hand view of its progress.

The project is in the construction phase, but once completed, will feature shopping, dining and water-based activities, nature experiences, and an artisan village with cultural and historical attractions, among other things. With a total investment tally at about $600 million, the project is part of a broader strategy to enhance the island’s tourism offerings and provide a unique, immersive experience for cruise passengers.

Prime Minister Davis, noting the ongoing works, said for him, it is “truly invigorating” because the economic impact is already being seen in the number of job opportunities being given to Grand Bahama residents. There are a little over 30 subcontractors at work at Celebration Key. Of that number, at least 29 are Bahamian. Officials also revealed that at any given time, 200 or more labourers can be found at work on the site.

“I’m excited about what I’m seeing happening on and for Grand Bahama. It is the intention of this administration to ensure better days for the island and its people and we are working hard to deliver on that,” he said.

“I’m advised by the owners and developers of Celebration Key that they have been pleased with the work that the Bahamians have been doing and they are really impressed by their work ethic. Hearing that makes me feel proud. Seeing the buildings, the pier and other construction and knowing that Bahamians are a part of this transformation makes me feel proud. We’re looking at work for this project being completed by the fourth quarter of 2025 and I am relying on the Bahamian contractors here to meet that deadline,” he stated.

Celebration Key is expected to debut in 2026.

In addition to the construction jobs, long-term employment opportunities in areas such as hospitality, tourism services, and retail have also been extended to Bahamians. Prime Minister Davis reiterated that this is all in keeping with the government’s commitment to seeing a full rebound for Grand Bahama.

“People say there is nothing happening, but I invite them to truly take a look and see. Relief for the economy and a revitalisation of the entire island — from east to west — is happening and it is being done to the benefit of Grand Bahamians,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper added that the development of Celebration Key is good for investor confidence and he is optimistic about what it could mean for The Bahamas’ overall tourism product.

He said the work of this Davis Administration is proving that Grand Bahama has a great brand.

“We are now telling the story of Grand Bahama Island more than we ever have before. When you look in the immediate area of this facility, we see the Lucayan National Park for example, and when you go a little further out you see the flats of Sweeting’s Cay, the sand bars — really the magnificence of this area. The pristine environment that surrounds this development is truly astounding to see, so when we talk about Grand Bahama, we’re no longer just talking about Freeport, we’re talking about the east end, where this project is generally located, and we’re also celebrating the authenticity of the western end of the island.”

The government, through initiatives like the Empower Grand Bahama Micro-Grant Programme, has been working to ensure that local entrepreneurs and businesses can benefit from the increased tourism expected with the opening of Celebration Key. This includes encouraging the creation of uniquely Bahamian products and services that will be offered to visitors. (Photos/OPM and Carnival’s websites)