Cabinet Minister sent out of the Cabinet after explaining a situation…

OPM staffer on bail for gun possession shows up back to work and breaches security… WHAT KINDA JACKASS-NESS IS DIS?! WHO INVITED GUN GAL BACK TO WORK? WHO?

The OPM and Ministry of Finance.

NASSAU| A Cabinet Minister was asked to make it right with colleagues today after a long absence from the room.

The Minister was dogged by several allegations which did not sit well with Ministers. Some members of the room could not believe what they were hearing in the bizarre twist of events.

PM Davis quickly nipped the concerns and asked the Minister to address the room. Now, everyone knows Bahamas Press has been an active member of the Cabinet of the Bahamas for almost 120 years and all we say is this: We didn’t know a sitting member could be so cold! The apology was made by the Minister and, well, we ga see how the Executive Government moves on.

Meanwhile, Bahamas Press is once again asking the Government to seriously look at security deep inside the OPM and all Government offices.

Last week Monday (to be exact), a female charged with gun smuggling before the courts and indicted presented herself for work at the OPM and was granted access inside the most sensitive office in the country. SUPPOSE SHE HAD A WEAPON?

And how could anyone under examination by the courts for serious crimes like these be walking up and down in the OPM with reasonably decent people! WHAT IS THIS?!

Charra Rolle-Scutt, 26 along with her husband was charged with possession of two black Barra air rifles, a white and black Crossman air rifle, a Gamo model 430 air pistol, a black C2 760 compact air pistol, a Sig Sauer 911 air pistol, and two black Austria pistols.

What’s more, the officers seized 1000 rounds of .223 ammunition, 200 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 475 rounds of 12 Guage shotgun shells, and 500 rounds of .22 ammunition. She was granted bail. And we believe someone invited her back to work! HOW!?

Bahamas Press calls for a serious intervention to correct security breaches at the OPM! How could anyone charged with gun possession enter such a serious department at the heart of the Government!? The Government must engage a serious SECURITY OFFICER to manage these situations!

We report yinner decide!