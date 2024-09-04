Upcoming inaugural ‘Anchor Awards’ ceremony honours the nation’s maritime heritage

L-r Gregory Bethel, Dr. Raveenia Hanna, Minister Jomo Campbell, and Philip Simon.

NASSAU, Bahamas – The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources announced its inaugural ‘Anchor Awards’ ceremony during a press conference at the Ministry on Monday, September 2, 2024. The event will be held under the theme, ‘Honouring Legends of the Sea’ and will take place on November 16, 2024 at Baha Mar Convention Centre at 7:00 p.m.

Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources the Hon. Jomo Campbell said, “This event is not just a celebration. It is a heartfelt tribute to the dedicated individuals whose hard work and passion sustain our vital maritime heritage.

“The ocean is more than a source of livelihood for many Bahamians. It is the foundation of our culture, economy and identity.”

The Minister noted that fishers are the unsung heroes of communities around the country.

So, the event will honour those who have made significant contributions to the fishing industry, while also promoting sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.

Also in attendance at the press conference were Undersecretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Montez Williams; President and General Manager, Royal Caribbean International Bahamas, Phillip Simon; President, the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), Dr. Raveenia Hanna and Acting Director, Marine Resources, Gregory Bethel.

The public will be able to view the criteria for nominees and enter submissions through a nomination process available on the Ministry’s Facebook page.

The awards will feature several categories, each accompanied by generous monetary prizes. These include:

Lifetime Achievement Award – $10,000

Minister’s Award – $10,000

Flat Fisher of the Year – $10,000

Commercial Fisher of the Year – $10,000

Prime Minister’s Youth Fisher of the Year – $5,000

Fisheries Supporter of the Year

Bahamas Marine Exporter Association Award

People’s Choice Fisher of the Year – $2,500

In addition, there will be a special segment to honour fishers posthumously, ensuring that their legacies are celebrated and remembered.

According to the Ministry, submissions will be evaluated by the Department of Marine Resources to ensure the criteria standards are met. They will be passed on to a blue-ribbon panel with fishing and marine resources experts, who will determine the finalists and the overall winners.

Deadline for all nominations is on September 30. Tickets for the awards ceremony will go on sale shortly after.

Followers of the Ministry’s Facebook page will determine the People’s Choice Fisher Award winner.

Sponsors of the award include, Tropic Seafood, BAMSI, Royal Caribbean International, Harbourside Marine, Brown’s Marine of Exuma, Boardwalk Seafood of Grand Bahama, Heritage Seafood, and media partners including the MOVI Group, Guardian Group of Companies and the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas.