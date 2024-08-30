New Bishop-Elect must deal with rogues inflicting criminal behaviours deep inside the church!

HOW WILL BISHOP-ELECT DEAL WITH PRAISE AND WORSHIP PEDOPHILE?

file photo

NASSAU| As new leadership takes over the Church of God this coming Sunday, BP is hoping that the jumpers get off to the right start with the new leadership of the church.

We know serious questions out of Tennessee have come involving the unaccounted for $500,000 in Hurricane Dorian donations for the Bahamas. No one knows what happened with the funds and we call on the new Bishop to begin an AUDIT on the funds of the church.

Similarly, we at BP will hope new Bishop-Elect Joseph Smith will do something with the shady suspects leading the Worship Ministry inside the Church.

From what we know someone out of Grand Bahama leading Worship Ministry inside the church has been charged with three incidents of sexual assault involving “CHURRIN”! Will Bishop-Elect Smith remove this barefoot bandit? Or will the Church continue to sink to new deep septic lows to the annoyance of the faithful?

Bahamas Press will be watching these events as Bishop-Elect Joseph Smith takes over the management of what used to be the fiery jumpers in the Church of GOD!

