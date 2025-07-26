Former DNA/FNM political operative accused in the rape of a teen boy

Marlin Newton

NASSAU| A 51-year-old man accused of raping a teenage boy whom he had given shelter claimed that they had consensual sex during a police confrontation saying, “I am not a rapist,” a Supreme Court jury heard.

Marlin Newton is on trial for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor of the same sex.

Prosecutors allege that Newton had sex with a 17-year-old boy in the bedroom of his trailer home situated in Pinedale on August 18, 2019.

Newton’s claims of consensual intimacy is still illegal because the age of consent for homosexual relationships is 18.

Assistant Superintendent Arnold Strachan said that he held a confrontation between the accuser and Newton on September 21, 2019.

In response to a question from Strachan, the teen said that he did not attempt to scream.

For his part, Newton said that he and the teen had been previously intimate.

He said that all of their acts of intimacy were consensual and that he believed that his accuser was 18.

According to Newton, the teen, whom he claimed had a troubled past, had lived with him before.

However, he said the teen left to move in with another lover.

Of the night in question, Newton recalled, “I picked him up…he told me that his lover was abusing him.”

Newton said that he told the boy that he had left with no explanation and had no reason to leave.

Newton said that he cared for the complainant and had no idea why he would accuse him of sexual assault.

Newton insisted, “Whatever we have done, it is consensual.”

Dr. Sheena Ferguson said that she saw the complainant at the Accident and Emergency Section at Princess Margaret Hospital on August 19.

She said that the teen had an abrasion in the anal area.

In response to a question to the prosecutor Xandrell Bain, Ferguson said anal abrasions could be caused by constipation, diarrhea, a sexual encounter or trauma.

The doctor said that the complainant said that he and bathed before coming to the hospital.

The trial resumes before Justice Guillimina Archer-Minns on Monday.