JCNP MEMBER: With no transparency and no input from the very members you claim to represent – This MUST change!

Junkanoo – File Photo

Dear Editor,

I have a serious concern with the way some so-called representatives within the JCNP are operating. Too many decisions are being made on behalf of the wider membership without any proper consultation or open dialogue. If you carry the title of “Representative,” then act like one – represent your people, engage with them, and involve them in key matters.

Time and time again, we hear threats of boycotts, parade cancellations, and “we ain’t rushing” statements. Speak for yourself when you say that – not all members share that stance. In fact, many members of the JCNP don’t even participate as full Junkanoo rushers; they serve as marshals or simply wear vests during the parade.

How can groups stand together in “unity” to suspend practices or make critical decisions, yet those decisions aren’t even communicated to the people they impact the most: the members?

Let’s not forget: it’s the Government that provides seed funding to the organizations and groups. JCNP manages their Corporate Sponsor they receive, but it does not exist in a vacuum. You cannot operate like you’re independent of the Government or the member groups that give the JCNP its legitimacy, yet still needs them.

I take issue with decisions being made behind closed doors, with no transparency and no input from the very members you claim to represent. This needs to change. No sugar coating.

And another thing – how does an organization threaten to expel its own members for doing what they’ve always done: practice? Let’s be clear: Junkanoo groups are independent entities. The JCNP does not secure sponsorships or funding on behalf of the groups.That is something we work hard to do on our own. Our practices aren’t just rehearsals; they double as fundraisers. So when you suspend or cancel practices without consultation, who compensates for that financial loss? Certainly not the JCNP.

This rushed and heavy-handed stance, and the habit of alarming the public with threats of parade cancellations, is not only unproductive it’s dangerous. It damages the integrity of the entire Junkanoo community.

This is not how representation works. Speak with your membership. Let the people decide. Enough of the top-down decisions and strong-arm tactics. We deserve transparency, accountability, and dialogue. Nothing less.

Signed,

A JCNP Member