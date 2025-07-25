Privy Council dismisses COI leader case to pay funds he took from a pensioner!

WILL CANDIA DAMES and the WUTLESS MEDIA put questions to thee COI Leader on this?

Will the self declared millionaire Lincoln Bain now pay the pensioner?

NASSAU| Coalition of Idiots Leader Lincoln Bain must pay the pensioner for the money he took from her in a failed investment.

Bain, the self-declared millionaire, was found guilty/liable by two courts in The Bahamas for swinging that poor old lady out of her hard earned money. The funds were invested into Bain’s failed shoe business which mysteriously went up in flames (FIRE) on Mackey Street.

Bain opted to have the Privy Council in London to hear the matter in hopes to buy time to gather funds to pay the pensioner.

Well the Privy Council has declined to even hear the matter.

The Court of Appeal had upheld a 2021 Supreme Court ruling that found Bain and his company liable to repay $64,000 to Zinnia Rolle.

Supreme Court handed down its judgment in December 2021, more than four years after the 2017 trial, the Court of Appeal found the delay to be “a blight on the administration of justice”, but not grounds to overturn the verdict.

Court of Appeal president Sir Michael Barnett wrote: “In my judgment, however egregious and culpable the delay in this case was, that delay did not prevent the judge from properly evaluating the evidence and making the finding that was determinative of this case.”