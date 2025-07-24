17 HAITIAN NATIONALS APPREHENDED IN ENFORCEMENT OPERATION

File photo from Immigation.

NASSAU| On Wednesday, 23 July, the Department of Immigration’s Enforcement Unit carried out a targeted operation dubbed ‘Operation Morning Glow’. The early morning exercise, which took place between 3:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m., focused on areas in Central New Providence, including Podoleo Street, Eneas Court, Margaret Avenue, and Lincoln Boulevard.

A total of seventeen (17) Haitian nationals, inclusive of six (6) females and eleven (11) males, were apprehended for immigration-related offences, including Overstaying.

All individuals taken into custody were subsequently transported to the Carmichael Road Detention Centre for processing.

The Department of Immigration remains committed to conducting enforcement operations to uphold the integrity of the nation's immigration laws. The public is encouraged to report any immigration violations or suspicious activity by contacting the Department's hotlines at 242-604-0249 or 242-604-0171/2.

