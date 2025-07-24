Davis Government signs another airport expansion in Black Point Airport

ANOTHER BIG DEAL AND NEW DAY FOR THE PEOPLE OF EXUMA – #PROGRESS

Prime Minister Davis and DPM Cooper along with Minister Clay Sweeting and Abaco Aggregate Mr Reno Simmons today at the signing.

EXUMA| The government signed an agreement with Abaco Aggregate and Cement today for the expansion and full remediation of the Black Point Airport in Exuma.

Prime Minister Philip Davis revealed that a new terminal facility will be built to accommodate approximately 70 passengers, and will be outfitted with navigational aids to facilitate night flights.

“The full scope of works is expected to ramp up commercial airlift opportunities, streamline emergency airlift scenarios, and connect family, friends, and loved ones like never before,” he said during a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“This is but the latest development in one of our government’s most transformative initiatives: the Family Islands Renaissance Project.”

PM Davis added that a new, extended runway, fully compliant with International Civil Aviation Organisation standards, will be constructed to accommodate national, regional, and international aircraft.

DPM Chester Cooper, area MP noted, “At $18m this is the largest single investment ever – public or private on Black Point. This is a Big Day and a Big Deal”! A 5,400ft runway and Port of Entry will go a long way in improving access, connectivity and quality of life for the people of Black Point.

“Coming from a small settlement myself, I am overjoyed for the people of Black Point and as MP to oversee the renaissance and transformation of this community.

“We are expanding opportunities Island by Island! Many thanks to the Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Ministry of Works, Airport Authority, Department of Aviation and all involved for making it happen!,” DPM Cooper said.

The project is expected to take 12 months to complete.