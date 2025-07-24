Another policeman charged with rape!

Magistrate Court

Mayaguana| A policeman in Mayaguana was on Wednesday charged with raping a teenager on the island.

Prosecutors allege that Nigel Brown Jr, 33, of Abraham’s Bay, Mayaguana, raped the 16-year-old girl on June 16.

The incident allegedly took place at Brown’s home after the alleged victim went there for him to repair an electronic device.

Brown was not required to enter a plea to the rape charge when he made his first court appearance before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans in New Providence.

He was denied bail and the matter was adjourned to November 27 for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.