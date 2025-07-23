Historic Ruling from the International Court of Justice Strengthens The Bahamas’ Fight for Climate Justice

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC

Nassau, The Bahamas – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) today issued a landmark advisory opinion affirming what The Bahamas and other vulnerable nations have long argued: major polluting countries have a legal obligation to reduce their emissions and provide support for the damage they have caused.

In its ruling, the Court recognized climate change as an “urgent and life-threatening crisis” driven by human activity. This declaration reinforces the legal responsibility of nations to protect the environment and the people who depend on it.

While the ICJ’s opinion is advisory and not legally binding, it sets a powerful precedent. It establishes a solid legal foundation that small island states can use in future litigation and international negotiations to hold high-emitting countries accountable.

The decision marks a significant shift, transforming climate action from a moral imperative into a legal duty under international law. For The Bahamas, this ruling strengthens the tools available to demand both meaningful emissions reductions and compensation for climate-related loss and damage.

The Bahamas remains committed to leading in the global fight for climate justice and will leverage this decision to push for urgent and concrete action from the international community.

Quotes:

“This decision confirms what we have long advocated — that climate change threatens the most fundamental human rights of Bahamians, including the rights to life and personal security. For The Bahamas and other small island states, this ICJ ruling is seismic. We now have the legal backing to hold major polluters accountable for the harm inflicted on our people and our islands.” – Prime Minister Philip Davis, KC

“Today’s decision affirms that The Bahamas was right all along. Climate change is not just an environmental issue — it is a human rights issue. The Court has made it clear that the world’s largest polluters must take responsibility and help repair the damage they have caused. This is not charity — it is a legal obligation.” – Hon. Ryan Pinder, KC, Attorney-General

“Small island states like The Bahamas have always led the fight for climate justice. This decision affirms our right — and our people’s right — to life, to safety, and to a healthy climate.” – Rochelle Newbold, Director, Climate Change & Environmental Advisory Unit, Office of the Prime Minister

“Today’s outcome is clear: The Bahamas continues to punch above its weight. We are hopeful about the impact of this landmark decision. All countries must take responsibility for protecting our shared climate — and when they fail, they must be held accountable for the damage done to small island nations like ours.”

– Charles Hamilton, Climate Change Advisor, Office of the Prime Minister