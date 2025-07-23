JCNP Members disappointed with Dion Miller and supports the proposed Bill!

Dear Editor,

As an insider to the JCNP, I am disappointed in the stance taken. First on the matter with the Valley Boys, we should have never got involved with that dispute and go with the court decision.

Secondly, many of us question the Chairman on his support of Brian Adderley, who most of us don’t like, and it was him who caused the ruckus before, then come crawling back.

Thirdly, some of us questioned whether we the JCNP had the power we were told we had only to find out that we did not, but it was the NJC who had the power.

Fourthly, we ain’t get yet no explanation that make sense as to why there was a no penalty clause last parades which robbed us and one family. Too much dark stuff has happened under Dion Miller, Silbert Ferguson, and Rory Saunders.

Now I read this bill thing. We got a copy from someone else when the JCNP was to provide us with a copy, but want to represent us to the Government talking fool ’bout’ 45 Million?

Dion Miller, you are making us look bad in public. You are a puppet for Silbert and Arlene. I want all the groups to support the bill and to hell with the JCNP!

Signed,

From an inside the JCNP