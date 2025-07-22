Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Launches National Consultation on Junkanoo Reform

File Photo

NASSAU, The Bahamas (July 21, 2025) – The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture has initiated a transformative national effort to chart the future of Junkanoo, the country’s premier cultural festival. This process, in collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General and key Junkanoo stakeholders, marks a critical step in formalizing and strengthening the foundation of this treasured tradition.

At the heart of this initiative is The National Junkanoo Authority of The Bahamas Bill, which seeks to modernize the management, governance, and development of Junkanoo across the country. The bill is currently in its consultation phase and has been shared with the National Junkanoo Committee (NJC) Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP), Grand Bahama Junkanoo Corporation (GBJC) and all other Family Islands Junkanoo associations and cultural organizations for review and feedback.

The National Junkanoo Authority of The Bahamas Bill, 2025, creates a permanent body to manage, promote, and develop Junkanoo not just for two parades a year, but as a national institution that lives 365 days. This initiative aligns with the government’s Blueprint for Change, which prioritizes culture and heritage as a pillar of national development and reinforces our commitment to facilitate economic empowerment and advancement in The Bahamas.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, the Hon. Mario Bowleg, emphasized the national importance of the proposed legislation for the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, which goes beyond just New Providence.

“Junkanoo has advanced from a parade into an international cultural industry and should no longer be viewed as only a staple event on the calendar,” said Bowleg.

“This bill is about establishing proper structure, strategic investment, and sustainable growth. It’s about building a stronger future for Bahamian culture where Junkanooers and cultural practitioners could see Junkanoo as a viable business venture with personal financial gain.

Bowleg added: “This change taking shape isn’t about taking away. It’s about building something stronger together. What we are creating together as Bahamians is a platform that gives Junkanoo the structure, the funding, and the year-round support it has always deserved. We are giving it the ability to grow as an economic force, a teaching tool, a cultural export, and a point of national pride. Those who are truly committed to the advancement of Junkanoo should be working with us, not against us. This is not a political exercise—it’s a cultural responsibility.”

Junkanoo has experienced both triumphs and challenges in recent years. The cancellation of the parades in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic also highlighted the urgent need for structural reform and modernization.

In December 2023, The Bahamas celebrated a major milestone when Junkanoo was inscribed on UNESCO’s List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity —an honor shared by only three other Caribbean nations. This recognition opens the door to increased global exposure, cultural diplomacy, and potential funding from international partners.

Among recent cultural achievements was a historic donation by The Embassy of The Bahamas to the Kingdom of Belgium, which presented a Junkanoo costume to the iconic Manneken Pis Museum. The costume was placed on the famous statue, viewed by over 30,000 visitors daily, offering global visibility to Bahamian creativity and craftsmanship.

“These are the kinds of opportunities we want to multiply,” said Bowleg. “By organizing and elevating Junkanoo, we position The Bahamas to better share our culture with the world and invite them to experience it right here at home. We welcome constructive input from all stakeholders and urge everyone to join us in shaping the future of our national festival. We will consult. We will listen. And we will work together. But we will also lead because the stakes are too high to allow fragmentation or stagnation to define the future of Junkanoo.”

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture is encouraging all Junkanoo groups, cultural advocates, and members of the public to review the draft bill and submit their feedback. The draft legislation can be accessed via the Office of the Attorney General’s website. Additionally, a website for public consultation will be published in the coming days.