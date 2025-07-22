Response to the JCNP letter date 21 July 2025 on the Proposed Junkanoo Authority Bill

GOVERNMENT MUST BE STEADFAST IN MOVING JUNKANOO MANAGEMENT FORWARD!

file photo

Dear Editor,

I have read the letter signed by Dion Miller, Chairman of the JCNP and dated 21 July 2025 and having had an opportunity to scrutinize its content, I am totally dismayed over the arrogance of this individual and his followers who are seeking to extort the Government for their own selfish gain. This is not about advancing culture in The Bahamas, this is the JCNP who is currently being advised by Silbert Ferguson, an individual who has never supported the Government and who in my opinion has an axe to grind, because he and Miller along with a few other opportunists, sees the proposed National Junkanoo Authority of The Bahamas Bill 2025, as an enemy that seeks to interfere with their current and lucrative business venture call junkanoo.

What is most disturbing in all of this, is the fact that many of the junkanoo groups who have representation in this private club (JCNP) are allowing themselves to be manipulated and thereby making them complicit in attempting to hold the national cultural event hostage, all because they want to be defiant, selfish and greedy. I am advised that the Emancipation Rush, which is a staple in the Fox Hill community, is now in jeopardy because junkanoo groups have been instructed to boycott the event, unless the Government acquiesce to the demands of the two pied pipers, Dion Miller and Silbert Ferguson. What is most absurd and quite frankly have me flabbergasted, is the notion that junkanoo groups as I understand it, are being further advised by the JCNP not to conduct practices and that those groups that defy this order, would face consequences, which could result in their membership with the JCNP being reconsidered. Does this sound like a grouping who wishes to advance culture in The Bahamas?

I implore the Government to be like the three Hebrew Boys and not to bow to the evil dictates of this grouping, who are hell bent on destroying the culture rather than building it up. The junkanoo parades in recent years have been marred with much controversy, and having read the proposed bill, which I encourage everyone to do, I see nothing in it that retards the growth and development of the culture; but instead, it is progressive in its content and it seeks to give junkanoo the kind of prominence that it deserves, while simultaneously expanding the level of management and opportunities for Bahamians in general, rather than continuing to benefit a few.

How is it, that two individuals could be allowed to disrupt the premier cultural event in the Country because they are unhappy with the Government’s attempt to improve a system in response to the wishes of the people, which resonated loud and clear in 2024 when the last coup d’etat was staged by the JCNP. The Government at that time complied with their demands in an attempt to save the Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades for our many guests and Bahamians alike. Due to the success that Dion and Silbert enjoyed last year, they are now emboldened and attempting the same old play which was only successful because it exploited the Bahamian people and their love for the culture. I cry shame on you who sit back and allow these self-centered individuals to have their own way. Let’s show them that junkanoo is bigger than them and let’s continue to transform this cultural expression for the benefit of all.

To the Government, I say, remain steadfast, unmovable and continue to represent the voices of all Bahamians who are concerned with building up, rather than breaking down.

Sign: A concern and well-informed Bahamian – 22 July 2025