Relative of a former Prime Minister caught up in alleged rape incident – EVERYONE IS QUIET!

NASSAU| A popular rebel pastor could find himself on the wrong side of the law if a victim builds up the courage to present herself before police.

Bahamas Press is learning a young female suffered the heinous crime of rape by the “vicked” preacher who operates a church on Carmichael Road.

BP is learning the alleged rape incident took place just over two weeks ago but relatives have cautioned the young woman not to present herself to police.

She did present herself for medical attention just following the incident from which she suffered psychological and physical scars inflicted by the preacher.

We at BP would like to remind all that those involved in the concealing of a crime of rape also become as guilty as the attacker.

BP is warning the suspect to turn himself into the police.

