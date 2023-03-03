Mrs Adalee Wiseeh Co-Owner of Quality Fabrics passes

Mrs Adalee Wiseeh

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the sad passing of Quality Fabrics co-owner Mrs Adalee Wiseeh last evening.

She and her husband Michael Wisseh were renowned in the country as one of the leading Fabric suppliers.

Quality Fabrics provides every designer, seamstress and anyone who has a passion for sewing or being creative; that kid in the candy store experience when it comes to Fashion supplies.

As organizers of The Quality Fabrics Fashion Designer of The Year Competition this husband and wife team had seen and worked with it all over many decades.

Adalee was a lady of Style, Elegance, and pure sophistication with the exquisite taste for fabrics. She was a model for Quality Fabric.

For her kind charity and commitment to nation building we at BP extends our deep condolences to Michael and the wider family. May she rest in peace.