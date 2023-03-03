Former Atlantis employee Roscoe “Rocky” Russell passed away at 56…

Roscoe “Rocky” Russell, 56

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the passing this afternoon of Mr Roscoe “Rocky” Russell age 56.

For many year Mr Russell worked on Paradise Island and for almost 20 years at the Atlantis Resort formally Kerzner Internation before venturing into private business back in his hometown of Abaco.

To his surviving wife Mrs Talmeta Ferguson-Russell, daughters Police Officer Richae and Tamia Russell and to the entire Russell/Ferguson clan we at Bahamas Press convey our deep sympathies on his passing.

May his soul rest in peace.