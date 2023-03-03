Man who gun-butted his girlfriend gets 27 month…

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A man who gun-butted his girlfriend and threatened to kill her pleaded guilty yesterday after spending 27 months on remand.

Eddington Burrows, 36, entered guilty pleas to charges of assault with a deadly weapon and threats of death when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt for the start of his trial.

The charges stem from an October 9, 2018 incident at the home he shared with his girlfriend.

The prosecutor, ASP Philip Davis, told the court that while in the shower, she felt a blow to the back of her head. When she spun around, she saw Burrows, who struck her two more times.

After she left the tub, Burrows followed her and threatened to kill her while pointing a gun at her, Davis said.