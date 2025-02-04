Mrs. Ann Marie Davis gives tribute to spouses of parliamentarians for the dedication and support shown to their partners

Guests at the luncheon for Spouses of Parliamentarians hosted by First Lady Ann Marie Davis.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister held a ‘Fun Luncheon’ for Spouses of Parliamentarians, and other officials on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Breezes Resort. Mrs. Ann Davis, spouse of the Prime Minister, welcomed the dedicated spouses of the parliamentarians, stating in her remarks:

“Esteemed Spouses, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, Good Afternoon. I stand on the protocol already established.

Firstly, It is with great pleasure and heartfelt warmth that we welcome my fellow spouses to this delightful gathering. Today, we come together not only to enjoy a sumptuous meal but also to celebrate the unwavering support and dedication you provide to your partners, the esteemed parliamentarians.

This lunch is a small gesture to honour each of you for the invaluable role you play behind the scenes. Your encouragement, understanding, and resilience make a significant difference in the lives of our parliamentarians, allowing them to serve our nation with dedication and commitment.

Let’s not forget our Golfers here present including Madame Chair, Mrs. Agatha Delancy.



To Everyone else, my daughter, Christina, Sister In Law, Tonya, my guests Patrice, Brenda, Anthia, fellow golfers, Welcome to an afternoon of Fun and Fellowship.



Please allow me to divert a bit, to say, to my sister, one of our champions, Mrs. Sharon Martin, our illustrious Chairman of the National Tripartite Council who fights with blood, sweat and tears for women in the workplace, Happy Birthday, Sharon! Sharon, we salute you and also honour you for your hard work. Thank you.



So, Ladies and gentlemen, as we indulge in delicious food, listen to guest speaker and partake in lighthearted conversations, let us take this opportunity to forge new friendships, share experiences, and create lasting memories. Today’s event is designed to be a day of relaxation, laughter, and joy — a much deserved break from the routine, with a bit of seriousness involved –- conflict resolution.



Friends, we know what’s happening in our country today, there is a complete absence of “How to communicate”. A complete absence of conflict resolution resulting in extreme sadness. Our guest speaker who is now employed by The Office of The Spouse, Mr. Claudius Cole will engage you in a topic which is passionate for him and me – Conflict Resolution, which I think we can all get some tips from for ourselves, our families, friends and indeed our communities.



Our Mistress of Ceremonies, Ms. Belinda Chipman will guide us through the event with her charm and grace. With a knack for engaging the audience and keeping the energy high, Belinda will ensure that everyone feels welcome and entertained.



May this lunch serve as a reminder of how cherished and appreciated all of you are.

Once again, welcome, and thank you for being here.

And now, let’s raise your glasses, and let us toast to the incredible spouses of our parliamentarians!



Thank You.



Take it away, BELINDA!”