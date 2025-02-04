Some 65,000 households to benefit from new IDB credit facility to improve water and waste water services with WSc.

PM Philip Davis at the signing of the $100m IDB Water Improvement for water and waste water networks on New Providence and the Family Islands.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The government has secured a $100 million conditional credit line for investment, alongside an initial $50 million water supply support loan, in partnership with the Water and Sewerage Corporation and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). This collaboration aims to improve the sustainability of potable water and wastewater services across the country.

The agreement was signed on Monday at Baha Mar, with Prime Minister Philip Davis highlighting it as a significant milestone in the ongoing, productive partnership between the government and the IDB.

According to the IDB The general objectives of the operation are to improve the Water and Sewerage Corporation’s water supply coverage, quality of service, operating efficiency and financial performance. The specific objectives are to: modernize the Legal and Regulatory Framework for WSC and the Water and Sanitation Sector; reduce Non-Revenue Water in New Providence and the Family Islands through the use of smart water infrastructure technologies; reduce operating subsidies provided by the Government of The Bahamas to WSC; and increase WSC’s resilience to Climate Change and Natural Hazards.

This major project is expected to benefit approximately 65,000 households.