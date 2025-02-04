Response to Marvin Dames’ Hypocrisy on Government Contracts

ANYONE SPOTTED ONE A THOSE $17 million Drones allegedly purchased by Marvin Dames?

The GREAT PRETENDER Michael Pintard and Marvin Dames

STATEMENT: Marvin Dames is the last person who should be lecturing anyone about government contracts and conflicts of interest. The same man who now cries foul over contracts given to officers had no issue awarding himself a $17 million drone contract while serving as Minister of National Security. His sudden concern about government integrity is nothing short of laughable.

When Dames was in office, he not only presided over but directly benefited from contracts that raised serious ethical questions. He had no problem funneling taxpayer dollars into projects that conveniently favored his own interests. Now that he’s on the outside looking in, he’s trying to rewrite history and position himself as some champion of accountability. The hypocrisy is staggering.

Let’s also be clear: Prime Minister Philip Davis cancelled all of the contracts for the newly appointed Deputy Commissioners of Police—a move that showed his administration’s commitment to fairness, meritocracy, and transparency. This is in stark contrast to the reckless, politically motivated appointments made under the Minnis administration, which sought to reward friends and allies instead of prioritizing public service.

Dames’ selective outrage is nothing more than a desperate attempt to remain politically relevant. His record speaks for itself—self-serving, politically motivated, and devoid of any real commitment to fairness. The Bahamian people remember his tenure, and no amount of revisionist history will change that.

