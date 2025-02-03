DPM, optimistic about Grand Bahama’s economy

IN THE BUS – Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper, along with Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey (second from left), joined CEO of CMT Tours and Entertainment, Lashaun Dorsett (left) and Lechea Dorsett (right) in one of the company’s new buses, following the launch of the company on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas — “I have an optimism for the economy and the island of Grand Bahama,” said Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper, during the official opening of CMT Tours and Entertainment on Saturday, February 1, 2025.

“And I will tell you that having been an entrepreneur most of my life in the financial services business, if I were to get into business today, I would be investing firstly in the tourism business and secondly, I would be investing in Grand Bahama.

“That’s how optimistic I am personally about Grand Bahama and for the prospects for growth and development.”

The Deputy Prime Minister served as guest speaker for a number of new businesses that have opened up on the island over the past few months.

On Saturday, he helped launch CMT Tours and Entertainment, founded by Lashaun Dorsett, Justan Campbell, Lechea Dorsett and a few others. It is a tour company that provides customized limo-style, party bus entertainment services, geared towards tourists and locals, and specializes in birthday parties, weddings, proms, funerals and other such activities.

“With the over two billion dollars’ worth of investments coming to Grand Bahama, there is no better time to be in this type of business than right now,” Minister Cooper told the principles of CMT and those gathered for the official launch.

Minister Cooper pointed out that the optimism he feels for Grand Bahama is rooted in not only the activity that is expected to flood the island, but also in research carried out by the Ministry of Tourism. From that research, Minister Cooper acknowledged there is a view of The Bahamas – particularly Grand Bahama — that there is not a whole lot to do. He added that it was discovered that there are people who still believe that the island of Grand Bahama is only about the industrial sector.

“So, I wanted to explore for myself and last year we brought the Ministry of Tourism’s senior executive team to come and see for themselves,” said Minister Cooper. “Some of them were surprised with what they found. There is a great bounty of things to see and do in Grand Bahama.

He noted that research also revealed that cruise ship visitors to Grand Bahama, and New Providence, felt there were insufficient, authentic things to see, do and experience.

“When we launched the Tourism Development Corporation, one of the main missions was to help create new experiences and new opportunities for our guests to explore. And businesses like CMT Tours and Entertainment are helping to fill that gap, …to make our work easy.”

The tourism minister noted that a part of the work of the Tourism Development Corporation has been to help empower Bahamians through tourism-related businesses.

“And I hope that a part of my legacy of having served as the Minister of Tourism is that I would have witnessed a large number of Bahamians getting into business – young and old. So, today I celebrate with the owners and employees of CMT Tours and Entertainment. I hope that you will benefit significantly. I hope that your business will continue to grow and succeed.”

Also bringing remarks at Saturday’s launch, Minister for Grand Bahama, Hon. Ginger Moxey noted that CMT, a one hundred percent Bahamian-owned business, represents the spirit of innovation, entrepreneurship and community-based tourism that continues to elevate Grand Bahama Island as the home of events and entertainment, and a destination with unforgettable immersive experiences.

“CMT Tours is not just another business,” Minister Moxey added. “It reflects our community, our unique story, our Bahamian culture and heritage and the authentic beauty of Grand Bahama that is brought to life through niche sightseeing and interactive tours.

“As Minister for Grand Bahama, I congratulate the visionary minds behind CMT Tours and Entertainment. And I’m proud to say that this company was one of the recipients of the Ministry of Grand Bahama’s ‘Empower Grand Bahama Grant’. That initiative was created to financially empower small businesses operating in the Orange Economy creative industry, by encouraging the creation of unique touristic products and experiences for cruise ship and airline passengers to enjoy. As well as for domestic tourists.”

Minister Moxey added, “I look forward to CMT tours and Entertainment significantly contributing to the growth of Grand Bahama’s tourism industry, while providing opportunities for Bahamians.”